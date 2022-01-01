Supported Versions

Each release branch of PHP is fully supported for two years from its initial stable release. During this period, bugs and security issues that have been reported are fixed and are released in regular point releases.

After this two year period of active support, each branch is then supported for an additional year for critical security issues only. Releases during this period are made on an as-needed basis: there may be multiple point releases, or none, depending on the number of reports.

Once the three years of support are completed, the branch reaches its end of life and is no longer supported. A table of end of life branches is available.

Currently Supported Versions

Branch Initial Release Active Support Until Security Support Until 7.4 28 Nov 2019 2 years, 2 months ago 28 Nov 2021 2 months ago 28 Nov 2022 in 9 months 8.0 26 Nov 2020 1 year, 2 months ago 26 Nov 2022 in 9 months 26 Nov 2023 in 1 year, 9 months 8.1 25 Nov 2021 2 months ago 25 Nov 2023 in 1 year, 9 months 25 Nov 2024 in 2 years, 9 months

Or, visualised as a calendar:

7.0 7.1 7.2 7.3 7.4 8.0 8.1 1 Jan 2019 1 Jan 2020 1 Jan 2021 1 Jan 2022 1 Jan 2023 1 Jan 2024 1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2026 Today: 15 Feb 2022

Key