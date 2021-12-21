Downloads
Manuel PHP
Référence des fonctions
Autres extensions basiques
SPL
Itérateurs
Sommaire
AppendIterator
ArrayIterator
CachingIterator
CallbackFilterIterator
DirectoryIterator
EmptyIterator
FilesystemIterator
FilterIterator
GlobIterator
InfiniteIterator
IteratorIterator
LimitIterator
MultipleIterator
NoRewindIterator
ParentIterator
RecursiveArrayIterator
RecursiveCachingIterator
RecursiveCallbackFilterIterator
RecursiveDirectoryIterator
RecursiveFilterIterator
RecursiveIteratorIterator
RecursiveRegexIterator
RecursiveTreeIterator
La classe RegexIterator
SPL fournit un jeu d'itérateurs pour gérer les objets.
Arbre de la classe SPL Iterators
ArrayIterator
RecursiveArrayIterator
EmptyIterator
IteratorIterator
AppendIterator
CachingIterator
RecursiveCachingIterator
FilterIterator
CallbackFilterIterator
RecursiveCallbackFilterIterator
RecursiveFilterIterator
ParentIterator
RegexIterator
RecursiveRegexIterator
InfiniteIterator
LimitIterator
NoRewindIterator
MultipleIterator
RecursiveIteratorIterator
RecursiveTreeIterator
DirectoryIterator
(extends
SplFileInfo
)
FilesystemIterator
GlobIterator
RecursiveDirectoryIterator
