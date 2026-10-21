Security advisory: Critical remote code execution vulnerabilities, update now

    News Archive - 2026

    Here are the most important news items we have published in 2026 on PHP.net.

    Security advisory: Critical remote code execution vulnerabilities, update now

    PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36 and 8.2.35 fix two critical vulnerabilities that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. All PHP users are strongly encouraged to update immediately.

    Who is at risk: all PHP installations serving web requests, including PHP-FPM, Apache with mod_php, php-cgi, FrankenPHP and LiteSpeed. We consider the risk highest for mod_php, with a demonstrated exploit where an unauthenticated request can trigger the attack before any application code runs.

    The vulnerabilities:

    • RCE via OOM corruption, CVE-2026-109618 (GHSA-w8hw-w9fx-j79w): out-of-memory handling can interrupt PHP while internal request data is only partially initialized. Request cleanup may then treat the invalid data as valid.
    • RCE via stale global state, CVE-2026-109619 (GHSA-6wmf-4rv5-p3rp): request-owned internal state can survive after its backing memory has been freed. A later request handled by the same worker may use that stale state before normal initialization resets it.

    How to update:

    • Update to PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36 or 8.2.35. Source downloads are on our downloads page. Windows source and binaries are on the same page.
    • Linux distributions and LTS vendors received the patches in advance, so check your vendor for updated packages.
    • PHP 8.1 and older no longer receive updates from the PHP project. Some distributions and LTS vendors provide backported fixes, so contact your vendor for details, or upgrade to a supported version.
    • Given the severity of these vulnerabilities, the PHP security team provided minimal source-backports for PHP 7.4, PHP 8.0, and PHP 8.1 to help people building from source or without access to an LTS vendor.

    If you cannot update immediately: while only an update is a complete solution, the following measures reduce exposure to specific attack paths but do not make an installation safe.

    RCE via OOM corruption (CVE-2026-109618):

    • Set memory_limit=-1, preferably in a way applications can't override, such as php_admin_value in the FPM pool or Apache configuration, and check that no pool, directory or application setting puts a finite limit back. This removes the controllable PHP memory limit failure, but an underlying allocation failure can still reach the vulnerable path.
    • Set a low post_max_size. For applications that don't require file uploads, set post_max_size = 8M. If file uploads are necessary, set post_max_size = 32M. Keep upload_max_filesize below post_max_size. Consider enforcing limits at the web server or proxy level for decoded request size, input field count, multipart part count, header count, and nesting depth. These limits must also cover requests without a usable Content-Length.
    • Use a container or cgroup limit as an availability boundary, preferably with a policy that kills only the affected worker. Do not substitute RLIMIT_AS or RLIMIT_DATA, as these can cause the vulnerable allocation failure.

    RCE via stale global state (CVE-2026-109619):

    • Set session.upload_progress.enabled=0 and restart every worker. Use php.ini, an FPM pool or server configuration that applies before request parsing. Do not rely on ini_set() or FPM .user.ini. This blocks the confirmed session paths but not other variants.
    • On PHP 8.5, set fatal_error_backtraces=0 and restart every worker. This blocks the confirmed fatal backtrace path only.
    • Remove invalid or deprecated settings applied per request that emit diagnostics before initialization. Hiding diagnostics with error_reporting, display_errors or @ does not help.
    • Fix attacker-reachable fatal errors and execution timeouts, including failures in callbacks, upload or import processing and cleanup.

    The advisories linked above have the full technical details.

    PHP 8.6.0 RC4 available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the third release candidate of PHP 8.6.0, RC4. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, whose rough outline is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    Source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 RC4 are available on the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the GitHub Issues.

    This version also contains the fixes for two critical vulnerabilities that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. Everyone running earlier builds of PHP 8.6.0 is strongly encouraged to update immediately.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be the last release candidate (RC5), planned for 5 November 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the pre-release builds page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    PHP 8.5.12 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.12. This is a security release fixing two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618, CVE-2026-109619) that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. All PHP 8.5 users are strongly encouraged to update immediately.

    There are no complete mitigations, updating is the only safe choice. See the security advisory for details.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.12 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.27 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.27. This is a security release fixing two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618, CVE-2026-109619) that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. All PHP 8.4 users are strongly encouraged to update immediately.

    There are no complete mitigations, updating is the only safe choice. See the security advisory for details.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.27 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.3.36 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.3.36. This is a security release fixing two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618, CVE-2026-109619) that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. All PHP 8.3 users are strongly encouraged to update immediately.

    There are no complete mitigations, updating is the only safe choice. See the security advisory for details.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.3.36 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.2.35 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.2.35. This is a security release fixing two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618, CVE-2026-109619) that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. All PHP 8.2 users are strongly encouraged to update immediately.

    There are no complete mitigations, updating is the only safe choice. See the security advisory for details.

    PHP 8.2 reaches end of life on 31 December 2026 and will receive no further security fixes after that date. Please plan your upgrade to a supported version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.2.35 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    Upcoming Critical PHP Security Release

    The PHP security team would like to give advance notice of an upcoming security release.

    It is scheduled for Wednesday, 21 October 2026 at 14:00 UTC.

    It addresses two critical vulnerabilities, both rated CVSS v4.0 9.2.

    All PHP users are encouraged to prepare now so they can upgrade as soon as the release is available.

    We reserve the right to release earlier should details of either vulnerability become public, or should evidence of active exploitation appear in the wild.

    Full details, affected versions, and the fixed versions will be published with the release.

    Thank you for helping us keep PHP secure.

    PHP 8.6.0 RC3 available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the first release candidate of PHP 8.6.0, RC3. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, whose rough outline is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    Source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 RC3 are available on the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the GitHub Issues.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be RC4, planned for 22 October 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the pre-release builds page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    PHP 8.4.26 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.26. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.26 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.2.34 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.2.34. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.2.34 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.5.11 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.11. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.11 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.3.35 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.3.35. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.3.35 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.6.0 RC2 available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the first release candidate of PHP 8.6.0, RC2. It is not a typo: a mistake was made while packaging RC1, so RC2 was released instead. For a full explanation, please see this blog post. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, whose rough outline is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    Source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 RC2 are available on the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the GitHub Issues.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be RC3, planned for 8 October 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the pre-release builds page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    Dutch PHP Conference 2027

    Dutch PHP Conference 2027

    🚀 Dutch PHP Conference 2027 is coming! 🚀

    We’re thrilled to announce that the 21st edition of the Dutch PHP Conference will take place from March 16 to March 19, 2027 in Amsterdam! 🗓️

    🎤 Call for Papers is now OPEN! 🎤

    Got insights, skills, or experience to share? Submit your talk ideas before the deadline on December 18th! We’re looking for both technical and non-technical sessions that will inspire and engage our community.

    🎟️ Early Bird Tickets Available Now! 🎟️

    This year, we're excited to split our conference into an action-packed 2-day format! A standard DPC conference day ticket now also gives you full access to Webdevcon (your gateway to the latest in web technology 🌐🚀).

    Want the ultimate experience? Our 4-day Early Bird tickets are available now! This all-access pass grants you entry to our intensive workshop days PLUS all co-located conferences, including Appdevcon (where app development meets creativity 📱✨) and the Dutch AI Conference. Secure your spot for a fantastic lineup of workshops, sessions, and social activities.

    Get ready for an incredible edition of #DPC27! 🌟

    See you there! 🚀🎉

    PHP 8.6.0 Beta 3 is available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the third beta release of PHP 8.6.0, Beta 3. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 Beta 3 please visit the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found on GitHub.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be RC 1, planned for 24 September 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the Release Candidates page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    PHP Conference Ehime 2026

    PHP Conference Ehime 2026

    PHP Conference Ehime will be held for the first time on October 3, 2026 (JST), at Ehime University Johoku Campus in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture, Japan.🍊

    The theme of the conference is "技術愛とコミュニティ愛と愛媛愛と": love for technology, love for the community, and love for Ehime.

    Join us in this castle and hot-spring town of Shikoku, and connect with PHP developers from all over Japan.

    Tickets are on sale now, and further information is available on the event page and on X(Twitter).

    API Platform Conference 2026 - Lille (France) & Online

    API Platform Conference 2026

    API Platform Conference will return on September 17th and 18th, 2026, both in Lille (France) and online.

    The API Platform Conference is a two-day event that highlights the latest trends, best practices, and case studies related to API Platform and its ecosystem, including PHP, Symfony, JavaScript, AI, FrankenPHP, performance, and tools.

    With nearly 30 talks delivered in both English and French, the conference is a must-attend for innovative companies, project leaders, and skilled developers. If you're a developer, CTO, or decision-maker specializing in these technologies, this event is tailored for you!

    More info at api-platform.com/con/2026

    Forum PHP 2026 - Paris (France)

    Forum PHP 2026 - Paris (France)

    Join the biggest PHP event organized by the French PHP user group, organized for the third time in Disneyland Paris, at the Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel! During two days, on October 8th and 9th, enjoy the company of our friendly audience, share your knowledge with +700 attendees, meet the companies who use PHP every day, in a environment that will bring even more magic to the language.

    Date: October 8 & 9

    Check out more details at Afup.org

    PHP 8.5.10 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.10. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.10 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.25 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.25. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.25 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.6.0 Beta 2 available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce a new beta release of PHP 8.6.0, Beta 2. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 Beta 2 please visit the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found on GitHub.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be Beta 3, planned for 10 Sep 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the Release Candidates page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    Last Call for the State of PHP Survey

    The State of PHP survey is still open, but not for much longer. It asks how PHP is working for you: what you build with, what is painful, and what you think PHP should focus on next. It takes around 15 minutes.

    The survey is run by The PHP Foundation in partnership with PhpStorm by JetBrains.

    The aggregated results will be published later this year as the State of PHP 2026 report. The anonymized raw dataset will be released along with it, so anyone in the community can check the numbers or run their own analysis.

    More responses mean a better picture of what matters to PHP users. If you have not filled it in yet, please do, and share it with your colleagues and user groups.

    LonghornPHP 2026

    LonghornPHP

    Longhorn PHP is back for 2026! The schedule is now live, and tickets are on sale! The conference will be held in Austin, Texas, and will start with an optional tutorial day on Thursday, October 15, followed by a full day of talks, keynotes, open spaces and more, on Friday, October 16. Our full schedule is available now, with Early Bird pricing available through end of day September 16th.

    PHP 8.6.0 Beta 1 is available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the first beta release of PHP 8.6.0, Beta 1. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 Beta 1 please visit the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found on GitHub.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be Beta 2, planned for 27 Aug 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the Release Candidates page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    PHP 8.4.24 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.24. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.24 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.3.33 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.3.33. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.3.33 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.6.0 Alpha 3 available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the second testing release of PHP 8.6.0, Alpha 3. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 Alpha 3 please visit the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the GitHub Issues.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be Beta 1, planned for 13 August 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the pre-release builds page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    PHP 8.5.9 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.9. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.9 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.2.33 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.2.33. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.2.33 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.6.0 Alpha 2 available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the second testing release of PHP 8.6.0, Alpha 2. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 Alpha 2 please visit the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the GitHub Issues.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be Alpha 3, planned for 30 July 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the pre-release builds page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    International PHP Conference Munich 2026

    International PHP Conference Munich 2026

    The International PHP Conference is the world's first PHP conference and has stood for more than two decades for top-notch pragmatic expertise in PHP and web technologies. At the IPC, internationally renowned experts from the PHP industry meet up with PHP users and developers from large and small companies. Here is the place where concepts emerge and ideas are born – the IPC signifies knowledge transfer at the highest level.

    Basic facts:

    Date: October 26 – 30, 2026

    Location: Holiday Inn Munich City Centre, Munich or Online

    Highlights:

    • 60+ best practice sessions
    • 50+ international top speakers
    • PHPower: Hands-on Power Workshops
    • 2-Day Bootcamp on Thursday and Friday
    • Expo with exciting exhibitors on October 27 & 28
    • All inclusive: Changing buffets, snacks & refreshing drinks
    • Official certificate for attendees
    • Free Goodies: Developer bag, T-Shirt, magazines etc.
    • Exclusive networking events

    For further information on the International PHP Conference Munich visit: https://phpconference.com/munich/

    PHP Tek 2027

    PHP Tek 2027 Logo

    Join us for the 19th Annual Web Developer Conference, PHP Tek 2027, April 27-29 2026.

    PHP Tek combines leadership, expertise, and networking in one event. A relaxing atmosphere for tech leaders and developers to share, learn and grow professionally while also providing you with the knowledge to solve your everyday problems.

    We are the longest-running web developer conference in the United States, focusing on the PHP programming language. The event is broken up into multiple days. The main conference happens over the course of 3 days (April 27-29) and includes keynotes, talks, and networking options. It will be broken into three tracks and will cover a range of topics. There will be two dedicated PHP Tracks, and then each day will have a different 3rd track (JS/Laravel/DevOps)

    Head over to https://phptek.io and get yours today!

    PHP 8.5.8 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.8. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.8 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.23 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.23. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.23 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.6.0 Alpha 1 available for testing

    The PHP team is pleased to announce the first testing release of PHP 8.6.0, Alpha 1. This starts the PHP 8.6 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 Alpha 1 please visit the download page.

    Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the GitHub Issues.

    Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

    For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

    The next release will be Alpha 2, planned for 16 July 2026.

    The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the pre-release builds page.

    Thank you for helping us make PHP better.

    PHP 8.3.32 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.3.32. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.3.32 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.2.32 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.2.32. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.2.32 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.22 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.22. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.22 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.5.7 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.7. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.7 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    Laracon US 2026

    Laracon US 2026

    Laracon US 2026 is the flagship Laravel conference, returning to the East Coast on July 28-29, 2026 at the SoWa Power Station in Boston, Massachusetts.

    Join Laravel and PHP developers from around the world for two days of world-class talks, hands-on learning, and community connection. Come ready to level up, leave ready to ship.

    Information:
    • July 28-29, 2026
    • SoWa Power Station, 550 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA, USA
    • 14+ confirmed speakers, including Taylor Otwell and Nuno Maduro

    Additional events like:

    Plus an after party, VIP dinner, and The Vibes with NativePHP are happening throughout the week.

    For full information and schedule, visit Laracon US 2026.

    You can also find us on X / Twitter.

    Longhorn PHP 2026 - Call For Papers

    Longhorn PHP

    Longhorn PHP is back, with a slightly updated format - this year our conference in Austin, TX, will feature a tutorial day (Thursday, October 15), followed by a main conference day (Friday, October 16). We are currently accepting talk and tutorial submissions. While the CFP is open, we also have our Blind Bird tickets available for sale.

    Register today!

    Follow us on Mastodon signup for emails at longhornphp.com to get notified with important conference updates.

    PHP 8.5.6 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.6. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.6 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.2.31 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.2.31. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.2.31 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.21 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.21. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.21 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.3.31 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.3.31. This is a security release.

    All PHP 8.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.3.31 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    JetBrains PHPverse 2026

    JetBrains PHPverse 2026

    Join us for JetBrains PHPverse 2026 on June 9 – a global live streaming event dedicated to modern PHP practices and the future of the language.

    This year's lineup features talks by renowned voices in the PHP community, including Larry Garfield, Fabien Potencier, Nils Adermann, Elizabeth Barron, and more. You can tune in for the whole day or drop in for the talks that interest you most. See the full program here.

    📅 June 9, 2026
    📍 Online – free and open to everyone

    In 2025, PHPverse reached over 55,000 developers worldwide — be part of it this year! Register now.

    PHP 8.4.20 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.20. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.20 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.5.5 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.5. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.5 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.5.4 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.4. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.4 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.19 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.19. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.19 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.5.3 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.3. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.3 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.18 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.18. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.18 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    Laravel Live Denmark 2026

    Laravel Live Denmark 2026

    Laravel Live Denmark is back! The conference is a two-day Laravel conference held in Copenhagen, Denmark on the 20 - 21. August 2026.

    Join us and 300 other Laravel and PHP enthusiasts from around the world got for two days of learning, 16 speakers and more within the Laravel community.

    Information:
    • August 20-21, 2026
    • Copenhagen, Denmark
    • 16 speakers
    • +300 Laravel and PHP enthusiasts

    For more information, see Laravel Live Denmark 2026.

    You can also find us at Twitter.

    PHP 8.5.2 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.5.2. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.5 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.5.2 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.3.30 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.3.30. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.3.30 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP 8.4.17 Released!

    The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 8.4.17. This is a bug fix release.

    All PHP 8.4 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.

    For source downloads of PHP 8.4.17 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can also be found there. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.

    PHP Velho Oeste 2026

    PHP Velho Oeste 2026

    The PHP Velho Oeste is a national-level conference that takes place annually in the West of Santa Catarina, Brazil, known as Velho Oeste(Old West).

    Knowledge + Networking

    In this event, several relevant topics will be covered, from the latest language updates to best development practices. You will have the opportunity to expand your PHP knowledge and stay up to date with the latest market trends.

    Date: May 29-30, 2025

    Location: Unochapecó Noble Hall in Chapecó, Santa Catarina, Brazil.

    See how it was last year: PHP Velho Oeste 2025.

    Follow us on social media: LinkedIn / Instagram / YouTube / X.

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