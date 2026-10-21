The PHP team is pleased to announce the third release candidate of PHP 8.6.0, RC4. This continues the PHP 8.6 release cycle, whose rough outline is specified in the PHP Wiki.

Source downloads of PHP 8.6.0 RC4 are available on the download page.

Please carefully test this version and report any issues found in the GitHub Issues.

This version also contains the fixes for two critical vulnerabilities that can allow unauthenticated remote code execution. Everyone running earlier builds of PHP 8.6.0 is strongly encouraged to update immediately.

Please DO NOT use this version in production, it is an early test version.

For more information on the new features and other changes, you can read the NEWS file, or the UPGRADING file for a complete list of upgrading notes. These files can also be found in the release archive.

The next release will be the last release candidate (RC5), planned for 5 November 2026.

The signatures for the release can be found in the manifest or on the pre-release builds page.

Thank you for helping us make PHP better.